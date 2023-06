FDA 510(k) clears the way for Surmodics to Pounce on expanded thrombectomy opportunity

Surmodics Inc. is poised to jump on the market for below the knee thrombectomy now that its Pounce platform with a low-profile (LP) model has FDA 510(k) clearance. The system can now effectively clear organized clots from vessels as small as 2 mm in diameter. The Pounce LP expands the Eden Prairie, Minn.-based company’s “grab-go-flow” platform. In its first iteration, Pounce enabled removal of thrombi and emboli in peripheral arteries 3.5 mm to 6 mm in diameter.