Medtech Europe, others voice concerns regarding EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act

Negotiations over the text of the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) are drawing to a close, but stakeholders are concerned about several key aspects of the legislation, such as how the term “artificial intelligence” is defined. However, Medtech Europe and other groups, including medical professional societies, are also concerned that the provisions for governance of data would seem to exclude real-world data as a source of evidence, an oversight they say will diminish the utility of AI software in health care.