Dermatology-focused Cutia raises $65M in Hong Kong IPO

Cutia Therapeutics Ltd. raised HK$465 million (US$65 million) in a Hong Kong IPO on June 12, with almost half of the proceeds going toward furthering its lead product to treat adipose accumulation. Cutia’s shares moved a little higher on the first day of trading, opening at HK$21.80, rising 0.46% and closing at HK$21.95.