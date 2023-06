FDA’s temporary import approval of unapproved drug from China could be ‘exception,’ not rule

The U.S. FDA approved the temporary importation of the unapproved chemotherapy drug cisplatin from Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to help address a shortage of drugs used in cancer treatments in the U.S. The decision opened the possibility of more Chinese drugs making their way to the U.S. market, but some warned that this decision would be likely be a one-off.