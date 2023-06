Inflammatory

New mitochondrial players identified in NLRP3 inflammasome activation

The NLRP3 inflammasome is a multiprotein complex that plays a pivotal role in regulating the innate immune system and inflammatory signaling. Upon activation by pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs), NLRP3 oligomerizes and activates caspase-1 which initiates the processing and release of pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-1 that are overproduced in many inflammatory disease conditions.