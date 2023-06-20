BioWorld - Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Infection

Robust antibody response in mice after vaccination with AMEV2, a constructed novel A. baumannii vaccine

June 20, 2023
To address the absence of clinical trials evaluating immunotherapeutics for Acinetobacter baumannii infections, a team from the University of Texas at San Antonio conducted a study using immunoinformatics (EigenBio’s proprietary epitope prediction software) to identify peptides that contain both putative B- and T-cell epitopes from proteins associated with the pathogenesis of A. baumannii.
BioWorld Science Conferences Infection Vaccine