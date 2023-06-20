Endocrine/Metabolic

Preclinical studies support further development of activin and GDF ligand trap for obesity

Incretin mimetics have revolutionized the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. These therapies have shown remarkable efficacy in promoting weight loss and improving glucose metabolism and cardiometabolic health. However, a significant drawback of these therapies is the concurrent loss of lean body mass (LBM), which can account for a substantial overall weight reduction (15% to 40%). The reduction in LBM affects resting metabolic rate, often leading to a weight loss plateau and other negative outcomes.