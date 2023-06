Respiratory

Novel CFTR NBD1 stabilizers correct ΔF508-CFTR domain-domain assembly defects

ΔF508 is the most prevalent mutation detected in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF), and it causes a loss of F508 within CFTR’s first nucleotide binding domain (NBD1). Researchers from Sionna Therapeutics Inc. recently reported the discovery and preclinical evaluation of novel small-molecule CFTR NBD1 stabilizers and CFTR assembly correctors as potential new agents for the treatment of CF.