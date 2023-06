AC turns on Aldeyra backers in phase III as DED space heater reproxalap awaits November PDUFA

With the drug already under review by the U.S. FDA for dry eye disease (DED), Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s reproxalap hit statistical significance in the second phase III study for allergic conjunctivitis (AC), and the firm is mulling what CEO Todd Brady called the “high-class problem” of how to best commercialize the product. A partner may help puzzle that out.