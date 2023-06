PBM fees target of new US drug pricing bill

In their continuing battle against high prescription drug prices, U.S. lawmakers are firing yet another volley at the middlemen – this time to delink their administrative fees from drug prices. Several members of the Senate Finance Committee, including the leadership, introduced the bipartisan Patients Before Middlemen Act June 14 with the intent of wrapping it into a larger drug pricing legislative package the committee plans to complete over the next few months.