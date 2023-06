Medivis lands $20M for AR-guided surgical navigation platform

Surgical care startup Medivis Inc. tallied $20 million in a series A financing led by Thrive Capital. The funds will be used to advance its 3D holographic clinical visualization system. Initialized Capital and Mayo Clinic also participated in the round, along with investors Bob Iger, Kevin Durant, Robert Spetzler, Hugo Barr and Coalition Operators. With the funding from the series A, Medivis has raised a total of roughly $25 million to date.