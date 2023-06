Aptamer Group co-developing “game-changer” test for early Alzheimer’s detection

Aptamer Group plc and Neuro-Bio Ltd. have developed Optimer binders which could enable the creation of a lateral flow test for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Aim-listed Aptamer saw its share price soar on the news as early detection of Alzheimer could bring substantial benefits to patients, caregivers and health care systems and there is currently a lack of tests available for early stage diagnosis of the disease.