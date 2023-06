Cala kicks up access to bioelectronic relief for tremor relief

Cala Health Inc. expanded availability of its next-generation bioelectronic Kiq device for relief of action tremors to include individuals with Parkinson’s disease as well as essential tremor. The broad commercial launch of the FDA-cleared wrist-worn device will enable more patients to use the transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation (TAPS) therapy, which studies show reduces tremors and improves performance of activities of daily living.