Gastrointestinal

EASL 2023: Microbiota, intestinal permeability play roles in gut-liver crosstalk

During the first talk of the Basic Science Seminar sessions at the 2023 EASL International Liver Congress, focusing on the gut-liver axis, Prof. Maria Rescigno from Humanitas University presented data on the interaction between the gut and the liver and the role of microbiota and intestinal permeability in health and disease.