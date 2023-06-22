Mozart Therapeutics’ bispecific CD8 Treg modulator does not increase unwanted immune cell activation, pro-inflammatory cytokines
June 22, 2023
Mozart Therapeutics Inc. has reported preclinical pharmacologic and tolerability data for MTX-101, a bispecific CD8 regulatory T-cell (Treg) modulator targeting inhibitory KIR2DL(1/2/3) and CD8 expressed on CD8 Tregs. The autoimmune checkpoint inhibitor aims to restore CD8 Treg function, acting early in the autoimmune disease process to halt downstream inflammation and prevent further complication. The initial therapeutic focus for MTX-101 is gastrointestinal autoimmune disorders.