BioWorld - Thursday, June 22, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Researchers engineer a broadly neutralizing antibody pan-hantavirus therapeutic candidate

June 22, 2023
No Comments
A cluster of deaths in 1993 in the southwestern United States that were characterized by an acute respiratory failure and shock were determined to be due to hantaviruses, which are RNA zoonotic viruses typically transmitted by a rodent vector. Given a fatality rate ranging from 15% to 40% and capacity to potentially spread through human-to-human contact, it is possible that the public health risks posed by these agents have been underestimated.
BioWorld Science Infection Antibody