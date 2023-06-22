BioWorld - Thursday, June 22, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

CTC-177 well-tolerated with evidence of prophylaxis against multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria

June 22, 2023
No Comments
Having demonstrated in previous work that drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) are a promising treatment alternative for multidrug-resistant (MDR) gram-negative bacteria, researchers from the Center for Discovery and Innovation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. presented results from the identification of CTC-177, a novel DFC, as a potential immunoprophylactic agent against MDR gram-negative bacterial infections.
BioWorld Science Conferences Infection