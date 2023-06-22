BioWorld - Thursday, June 22, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital presents new modulators of GSPT1 and/or IKZF1 activity

June 22, 2023
No Comments
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has divulged molecular glue degraders comprising cereblon (CRBN) binding agents covalently bound to a eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1) and/or DNA-binding protein ikaros (IKZF1) targeting moiety acting as GSPT1 and/or IKZF1 degradation and GSPT1 and/or IKZF1/CRBN interaction inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents