Beyond Air breathes easier with $40M term loan

Beyond Air Inc. completed a senior secured debt financing of up to $40 million from Avenue Capital Group to support the company’s commercial launch of the Lungfit PH and further development of the Lungfit platform. Beyond Air is focused on applications of nitric oxide for the treatment of patients with a range of respiratory conditions. Its affiliate, Beyond Cancer Ltd., is developing a treatment for solid tumors that uses an ultra-high concentration of nitric oxide.