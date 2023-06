Qalsody assurance? Biogen ALS biomarkers important but CNM-Au8 data ‘key theme’ as Clene heads to FDA

Clene Inc. plans to sit down in the third quarter of this year with the U.S. FDA for talks about approval for gold nanocrystal suspension CNM-Au8, bolstered by favorable biomarker findings in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) from the phase II/III Healey ALS platform trial – along with a sizeable time-to-event and survival data package that should drive the conversation.