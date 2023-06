Paragraf biosensor detects both protein and RNA biosignals

A graphene-based electronic biosensor platform from Paragraf Ltd. simultaneously detected both protein antigen and RNA biosignals from samples in real time, according to a study published in Advanced Materials Technology. Paragraf claimed that the achievement is a world first, and the development of the platform, which can be quickly adapted for multiomics and multiplexed diagnosis of continuously evolving biothreats and global pandemics, is a major breakthrough.