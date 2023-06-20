Lilly’s Emgality fails to hit superiority endpoint vs. Nurtec in head-to-head migraine trial

If Eli Lilly and Co. had been hoping its migraine drug, Emgality (galcanezumab), would emerge with unequivocal superiority against Pfizer Inc.’s Nurtec ODT (rimegepant orally disintegrating tablet), giving the once-monthly injectable biologic an advantage in the highly competitive CGRP space, the pharma firm likely was disappointed. Findings from the phase IV Challenge-MIG study did not meet the primary endpoint, which called for Emgality’s statistical superiority over Nurtec ODT on the percentage of patients achieving a 50% or greater reduction in monthly migraine days.