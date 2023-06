Newco news

Bioxodes turning tick’s trick into stroke drug

Could a bioactive peptide secreted in the saliva of ticks offer a useful therapy for people who have experienced intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH)? That’s the question Bioxodes SA has set out to answer, and the company is about to move its first-in-class drug candidate, Ir-CPI, which has dual anti-thrombotic and anti-inflammatory effects, into a phase IIa trial in patients with ICH.