Corwave hauls €61M in series C fundraising

Corwave SA raised €26 million (US$28 million) in the second close of its series C funding round taking the total amount to €61 million. The funds will go toward the industrial development of the company’s facilities as well as entry into clinical trials for its heart pump, the Corwave LVAD, which is based on its wave membrane biomimetic technology, inspired by the undulating movement of marine animals.