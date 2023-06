Avita’s Recell gains FDA greenlight for skin repigmentation in vitiligo

In its second approval this month from the U.S. FDA, Avita Medical Inc.’s Recell system received premarket approval for the repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. The approval marks the first therapeutic device offering a one-time treatment for vitiligo at the point of care. Using the device, a clinician prepares and delivers autologous skin cells from pigmented skin to stable depigmented areas.