MHRA adopts device nomenclature system into device registration database

The U.K. Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has moved to incorporate the Global Medical Device Nomenclature (GMDN) system into its device registration database, a development that will ease the task of providing postmarket surveillance for these products. However, the change may also take some of the noise out of the registration process in the U.K. market, thanks to the standardization of information the GMDN represents.