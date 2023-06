Arcellx CAR T-cell therapy grinds to halt as FDA reacts to patient death

Following the death of a patient, the U.S. FDA halted Arcellx Inc.’s phase II pivotal trial of its CAR T-cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM), putting Gilead Sciences Inc., which in December made the risky decision to part with $225 million up front for rights to the immunotherapy, in likely turmoil.