Next-gen Cologuard more Exact than ever

Exact Sciences Corp. demonstrated a significant increase in accuracy with the latest version of its Cologuard test for colorectal cancer in its pivotal BLUE-C study. Top-line results released this week showed that the next-generation test exceeded the specificity and sensitivity seen in the DEEP-C study that underpinned U.S. FDA approval of the commercially available version of Cologuard, a stool-based assay.