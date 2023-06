US Supreme Court reaffirms government’s authority to dismiss whistleblower FCA cases

The question of when U.S. federal attorneys can dismiss a whistleblower suit filed under the False Claims Act (FCA) has roiled the courts for several years, but the Supreme Court has laid many of those questions to rest in an 8-1 ruling which said that the government can dismiss a whistleblower FCA case only after federal attorneys have intervened.