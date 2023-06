Early liver disease detection can help prevent heart problems

The early detection of chronic liver disease (CLD) could help in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), according to a study published in the Journal of Hepatology. Using Perspectum Ltd.’s Livermultiscan, a noninvasive MRI scan, researchers analyzed liver data and found that liver disease activity measured by MRI corrected T1 (cT1) is associated with higher risk of major CVD events.