Scientists behind LANCL2 target launch with phase III-ready drug

Many of the available treatments for the autoimmune conditions ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease come with drawbacks such as safety issues or inconvenient dosing regimens. Describing itself as a biomarker-driven immunoregulatory therapeutics company, Nimmune Biopharma Inc. is striving to fulfil what it perceives as a high need for safer, more effective options with candidates that target the lanthionine synthetase C-like 2 (LANCL2) pathway.