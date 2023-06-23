Ziwig’s spit test is spot on for endometriosis

Difficulty in obtaining an accurate diagnosis and treatment for endometriosis leaves many women spitting mad, but they may soon find that saliva is the key to escaping the diagnostic maze. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine validated the Endotest developed by Ziwig SAS based on results from a study involving 200 symptomatic patients monitored in five hospital units and specialized centers in France since November 2021. The findings demonstrateda sensitivity and specificity of more than 95%.