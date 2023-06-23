BioWorld - Friday, June 23, 2023
Ziwig’s spit test is spot on for endometriosis

June 23, 2023
By Bernard Banga
Difficulty in obtaining an accurate diagnosis and treatment for endometriosis leaves many women spitting mad, but they may soon find that saliva is the key to escaping the diagnostic maze. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine validated the Endotest developed by Ziwig SAS based on results from a study involving 200 symptomatic patients monitored in five hospital units and specialized centers in France since November 2021. The findings demonstrated a sensitivity and specificity of more than 95%.
