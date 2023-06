FDA unveils pilot for oncology lab-developed tests as rulemaking nears

The U.S. FDA reported a pilot program for validation of lab-developed tests (LDTs) used as companion diagnostics, a move that seems an implicit recognition that test kits as CDx products are not the darlings of test developers. The program arrives as the agency is considering rulemaking for regulation of LDTs, however, a combination of developments that promises to roil the already strained relationship between the FDA and clinical labs.