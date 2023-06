Beyond the shadow of doubt, Aeglea to a-Spyre in IBD with takeover and financing

Just over a month after expressing “substantial doubt that the company can continue as a going concern,” Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. came back from the brink with a deal to take over Spyre Therapeutics Inc. in a stock-for-stock transaction, signed concurrently with an agreement to raise $210 million via the sale of series A preferred shares.