Sarepta sets a $3.2M price tag for Elevidys

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has set the wholesale acquisition cost of the first gene transfer therapy for ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at $3.2 million, making it one of the most expensive gene therapies. The company said the gross-to-net price for Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) will be in the mid-20% range, which, suggests Mizuho Group analyst Uy Ear, would put the price at about $2.4 million.