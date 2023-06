Intercept quits NASH on second CRL

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s second attempt to score an expanded U.S. FDA approval of its farnesoid X receptor agonist, obeticholic acid, in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) went the way of the first, with the agency issuing another complete response letter (CRL), prompting the company to drop all NASH-related investment and cut a third of its workforce.