Nvision gets $50M cash injection to accelerate deployment of MRI quantum technology

The near $50 million cash injection Nvision Imaging Technologies GmbH recently received is “instrumental” as it will allow the company to take its hyperpolarized magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology to labs worldwide, CEO Sella Brosh told BioWorld. The German startup’s quantum technology makes MRI imaging up to 100,000 times more precise which will allow for the earlier diagnosis of cancer, better assessment of the risks involved and the ability to assess in a matter of days, whether treatment is working.