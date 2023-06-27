BioWorld - Tuesday, June 27, 2023
US CMS wants earlier notification from manufacturers in revamp of TCET

June 26, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
U.S. Medicare coverage for breakthrough devices has been a hot topic for several years now, but industry is one step closer to making this policy dream a reality thanks to another new proposal from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The agency released a new version of the Transitional Coverage for Emerging Technologies (TCET) program that seems to satisfy most of what med-tech trade associations sought, but the catch is that manufacturers must notify CMS of their intent to take part in TCET a year before the FDA will decide whether to grant market authorization to the device.
