OIG sees holes in Medicare administration of claims for gene testing services

The U.S. Office of Inspector General (OIG) has concluded an analysis that found fault with Medicare payments for genetic testing under CPT code 81408, a code that covers tests for a variety of mutations of medical interest. According to OIG, these claims were often paid $2,000 each despite poor oversight from Medicare administrative contractors (MACs), raising the risk that a substantial percentage of roughly $888 million in claims paid between 2018 and 2021 were either fraudulent or at best inappropriate.