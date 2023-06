US FTC no longer alone in trying to stop Amgen-Horizon deal

The U.S. FTC picked up six allies in its unprecedented effort to stop Amgen Inc.’s $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc, as the attorneys general for California, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Washington and Wisconsin joined the agency in signing onto an amended complaint filed under seal June 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.