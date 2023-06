2023 clinical data compare similarly to last year

Clinical data in the first five months of 2023 is remarkably consistent to last year. BioWorld reported on 1,449 drugs in phase I-III this year, compared to 1,452 in the same time period in 2022. Numbers are down 12.13% from 1,649 in 2021, but up from 2020’s 1,419 and 2019’s 1,173.