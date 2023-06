Post-Lilly deal for Dice, Moonlake phase II win in HS reflects IL-17’s continuing spell

Less than a week after Eli Lilly and Co.’s $2.4 billion, IL-17-based buyout of Dice Therapeutics Inc., Moonlake Immunotherapeutics Inc. offered more news in the space by way of data from the global phase II trial called Mira evaluating the efficacy and safety of the Nanobody sonelokimab in moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).