Gastrointestinal

CVI-301 shows strong antilipidemic effect in NASH models

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the most severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, where in addition to the accumulation of fat in the liver, there is also chronic inflammation and hepatocyte injury. With no therapy approved yet, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β (THR-β) agonism has yielded good results in ongoing clinical development.