ADA meeting highlights new technologies for diabetes and updates for existing tech

Two companies presented highlights of studies that demonstrated outstanding results for novel devices at last weekend’s American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions, while Embecta Corp. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. provided updates that position them well for long-term performance. Glyconics Ltd. revealed a fingernail scanning device that simplifies screening for diabetes and Fractyl Health Inc. showed that its Revita procedure reduced blood glucose levels and promoted weight loss.