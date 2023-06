Doing one’s homework in M&As a key to maximizing acquired product value

Sometimes a merger or acquisition brings a device that has a set of indications for use that cannot be practicably expanded, but Nathan Downing of Gardner Law of Stillwater, Minn., said this is not always the case. Downing said that preliminary conversations between the two parties to mergers and acquisitions can clarify a lot about whether a particular device has ample room to grow.