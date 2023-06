Next episode: Sequel phase II data continue to build Cognition’s sigma-2 story in AD

With the latest data from the phase II Sequel study, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. added new physiological evidence for the neuroprotective effect of CT-1812 in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD) bolstering earlier results related to target engagement and the compound’s impact on cognitive changes. But the results failed to hit statistical significance, and shares of New York-based Cognition (NASDAQ:CGTX) closed June 28 at $2.18, down 32 cents, almost 13%.