Conformis and Restor3d agree to merge

Conformis Inc. has inked a definitive agreement to be acquired by Restor3d Inc., in a move that could potentially create a formidable presence in the personalized orthopedics space. Under the agreement, Restor3d will acquire all outstanding shares of Conformis common stock (NYSE:CFMS) at $2.27 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a roughly 96% premium to Conformis’ closing price on June 22, 2023.