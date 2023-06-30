Luminopia lands $16M series A for pediatric eye treatment

Luminopia Inc. reeled in $16 million in an oversubscribed series A financing led by U.S. Venture Partners. The funds will support full commercial launch of the company’s U.S. FDA-cleared digital therapeutic for the treatment of children ages 4-7 with amblyopia. “We are thrilled to announce the successful close of our oversubscribed series A round, which will allow us to advance our mission of pioneering a new class of treatments for the 15 million Americans who suffer from neuro-visual disorders,” said Scott Xiao, Luminopia’s co-founder and CEO.