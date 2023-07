European Society of Hypertension recommends renal denervation as a treatment for hypertension

The European Society of Hypertension (ESH) has recommended that renal denervation (RDN) be offered as an adjunctive therapy to patients with resistant hypertension. Releasing new and updated guidelines on the management of arterial hypertension, the ESH said recent randomized controlled trials showed that endovascular RDN can be associated with a significant, albeit not marked, office and ambulatory blood pressure reduction in patients with uncontrolled hypertension.