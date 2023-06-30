BioWorld - Friday, June 30, 2023
Alvotech’s Humira biosimilar not at US starting gate

June 29, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
One of the companies wanting to be part of the upcoming U.S. launch of Humira biosimilars is instead exploring options to raise additional capital so it can continue advancing its biosimilar pipeline in the near term. Alvotech Holdings SA, a pure-play biosimilars company based in Iceland, initially had hoped for FDA approval June 28 for AVT-02, developed as both an interchangeable and biosimilar to the high-concentration formulation (HCF) of Abbvie Inc.’s blockbuster autoimmune drug, Humira (adalimumab).
