Alvotech’s Humira biosimilar not at US starting gate

One of the companies wanting to be part of the upcoming U.S. launch of Humira biosimilars is instead exploring options to raise additional capital so it can continue advancing its biosimilar pipeline in the near term. Alvotech Holdings SA, a pure-play biosimilars company based in Iceland, initially had hoped for FDA approval June 28 for AVT-02, developed as both an interchangeable and biosimilar to the high-concentration formulation (HCF) of Abbvie Inc.’s blockbuster autoimmune drug, Humira (adalimumab).